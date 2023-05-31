Compass Medical Announces It is Closing All Offices

Employees and patients at a Massachusetts health care provider are looking for answers after Compass Medical announced it is closing all of its offices.

There are Compass Medical locations in Braintree, East Bridgewater, Easton, Middleborough, Quincy, and Taunton. An employee who answered the phone at the East Bridgewater location told NBC10 Boston that staff was informed during the morning meeting Wednesday that all locations were shutting down at the end of the business day.

A sign posted on the door of the building in Quincy said that they are temporarily closed and that patients can schedule appointments at other locations.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the company, which referred us to the website for more information. A statement on the site reads, in part, "With our deepest and great sadness to inform you of our imminent plan to close our practices. After a steady stream of challenges, we were ultimately forced to make the devastating decision to close all offices of Compass Medical PC., effective immediately, There is no good way to share this news. We are heartbroken and truly sorry as we know the unprecedented impact on our valued patients.

“Please be advised that more information will be shared as it becomes available on our website. We will be adding information about how you can continue your care with your primary provider as we receive it. Please check this website regularly.”

Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office confirmed they were looking into the matter.

“Our office is aware of reports that Compass Medical Group locations closed suddenly today. We are gathering information and in close communication with our partners in the Healey-Driscoll Administration, particularly the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. Affected consumers and patients are encouraged to contact the AG’s office to share their concerns.”

Compass Medical lost a lawsuit to Steward Medical Group last year and was ordered to pay more than $15 million in damages for billing fraud.

We’re looking into what connection that may have with the primary care facility's closure.

Patients tell NBC10 Boston the news was sudden and unexpected, and they are figuring out their next steps.

"It just added more like I said stress and saddened really to have to go through the process of looking for another doctor," Susan Dollard said. She said she's always had a good experience with her doctor through Compass and can't imagine finding a new one.

"I don't know what we're going to do," she said.

Dollard said she heard the rumors from her daughter-in-law and drove over to the Easton location to try to get information. She said when she arrived she was told the doors would be closed Wednesday by 5 p.m. and that the provider would permanently close on Friday. She said she called twice trying to get more information, but was left on hold each time.

Staffers in Quincy said it’s uncertain if this closure will be permanent or temporary.