Restaurant owner charged in North End shooting last year pleads guilty

The owner of a restaurant charged in a shooting last year near a popular bakery in Boston's North End has pleaded guilty.

Patrick Mendoza pleaded guilty in Suffolk Superior Court to charges of assault and battery attempt with a firearm, armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, illegal possession of ammunition and carrying a firearm without a license.

On July 12, 2023, Mendoza, who was an owner of Monica’s Trattoria, rode his bicycle down Hanover Street, saw the victim and started making threats, such as, "I'm gonna get you" and "I'm gonna kill you (obscenity)! It's gonna be quick," according to court documents.

Mendoza then pulled a revolver and the victim fled, taking cover behind parked vehicles as Mendoza shot in his direction three times, prosecutors have said. He was arrested days after being charged in the shooting.

The shots narrowly missed the victim and hit the front window of Modern Pastry, authorities said. He pleaded not guilty in October.

Last month, the 55-year-old Mendoza was arrested for allegedly cutting off his GPS monitor. He claimed he was "tired and sick of it," a Boston police report reads.

Mendoza had been wearing the anklet since posting $10,000 cash bail in May.