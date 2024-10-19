New England Patriots

Patriots' Barmore apologizes to Providence PD after incident

Barmore apologized to the Providence Police Department in a post on Twitter/X.

By Darren Hartwell and Irvin Rodriguez

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Christian Barmore has taken to social media to apologize after he was pulled over by Providence, R.I., police early Wednesday.

"A few days have gone by since the incident with the Providence police and I have had a chance to deeply reflect on my behavior. I want everyone to know that I’m sorry and I take full accountability for my actions. I apologize to the Providence Police Department , my teammates, and my family." wrote Barmore.

NBC10 Boston obtained body camera footage of the incident, which you can watch here or in the video player above.

Barmore's registration expired last week, per a Providence police report. His Jeep was towed, and he left the scene in another vehicle. About 30 minutes after the incident, Barmore posted a strong message on Twitter/X.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed Wednesday the team is "aware of the situation" and that he spoke to Barmore earlier that morning. Mayo declined to elaborate further, however.

Local

Barmore was one of New England's best defenders last season and has had a productive NFL career since the Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. The defense has struggled without the 25-year-old defensive tackle this season and is allowing 358.8 yards per game, 25th in the NFL.

Barmore isn't the first Patriots player to have a run-in with law enforcement this season; rookie wide receiver Javon Baker voiced his displeasure about receiving a traffic ticket in Boston in early September, while safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested earlier this month on multiple charges, including assault.

The Patriots travel to London this week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

