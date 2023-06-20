Local

Logan Airport

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones due in court as he faces weapons charges

By Matt Fortin and Mike Pescaro

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is expected to appear Tuesday in an East Boston courtroom following his Friday arrest on weapons charges at Logan Airport.

Jones has been accused by law enforcement of having two guns in a carry-on bag Friday at Logan International Airport.

The New England Patriots didn't comment much on the matter, but did confirm that it was their player involved.

Police said charges against Jones include two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card.

Bail for Jones was set at $50,000, police said.

