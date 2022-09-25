Patriots Looking for Lead Over Ravens in Sunday Home Opener

The New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens are each looking to get to 2:1 at the home opener at Gillette Stadium Sunday.

The Ravens will try to make up for a tough loss against the Miami Dolphins last week. While the Patriots are coming off a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have their work cut out for them. Baltimore’s offense has scored 64 points in two weeks, compared to New England’s 24.

“The coaches are doing their best to design game plans and concepts and schemes that fit our personnel the best and that allow us to go out and play fast and do what God blessed us to do,” Damien Harris said in a press conference earlier this week.

With an evolving offense, the key will be to contain Lamar Jackson, the best dual-threat quarterback in the league. New England's defense has been playing well so far — averaging 13.5 points over the last two games.

“If you don’t bother Jackson in the pocket he will kill you with his accuracy both in the short to intermediate area and deep down the field – he’s throwing deeper on average than any quarterback in the NFL,” NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry said. “But containing him is hard enough because if you don’t crush rush and be disciplined in your lanes, patriots defenders told me he will be able to break the pocket and kill you for explosive gain after explosive gain.”

Two key starters dealing with knee injuries – wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger – were still listed as questionable Sunday morning.