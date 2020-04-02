Patriots’ Plane Bringing Critical Medical Supplies to Massachusetts

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is taking action to help Massachusetts amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Patriots' team plane is carrying much-needed personal protective equipment from China to Boston, and is expected to land at Logan Airport later Thursday.

Politico and the Wall Street Journal were first to report the news, which was confirmed early Thursday morning on Twitter by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

"No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers. Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen," the governor said in a tweet just before 7:30 a.m.

A picture posted to Twitter by Baker shows workers in masks and full-body suits preparing to load boxes of the masks onto the red, white, and blue plane emblazoned with the Patriots logo.

The Patriots' plane departed from Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport in China at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, carrying 1.2 million N95 masks bound for Massachusetts, according to the Journal.

Governor Charlie Baker will be on hand with Kraft and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito to greet the Boeing 767 when it arrives in Boston, sources told Politico.

The National Guard will transport the PPE to a stockpile in Marlboro, a person familiar with the plans told Politico.

Baker has said for weeks that health care workers on the front lines of the outbreak in the commonwealth are in desperate need of more protective equipment. According to Baker, he has pleaded with the federal government to send more, only to be outbid by the federal government.

When the Republican governor was asked at a press conference Wednesday about protective equipment, Baker did not say much but hinted at an announcement planned for Thursday.

"I think we're gonna have a lot more to say about gear tomorrow," Baker said Wednesday. "I'm gonna leave it at that."

"We've been working on a variety of processes and opportunities to make sure that we have the gear that we need to serve our medical community and our first responders," Baker continued. "I've also said that I expected to have more information on this later this week, and I do."

To date, there are 7,738 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, with the state Department of Public Health announcing more than a thousand of those cases on Wednesday. The number of fatalities in the state more than doubled over the past two days, with health officials announcing 33 new deaths from the virus on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 122.

State officials have converted the DCU Center in Worcester into a 250-bed field hospital in preparation for an influx of patients. The state is looking to open a second field hospital at the Boston Convention Center. Both locations would be used to help relieve pressure on traditional hospitals.

Massachusetts is expecting to run out of bed space, especially with COVID-19 cases expected to surge sometime between April 7 and April 17, according to the latest models predicting the spread of the virus.