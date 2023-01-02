Patriots Players React After Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Receives CPR on Field

A frightening scene unfolded Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals before frantic CPR was administered to the 24-year-old on the field and he was then taken away in an ambulance to a local trauma center.
The New England Patriots and its players were quick to react on Twitter, with everyone praying for Hamlin, as well as the entire Bills organization. Some also called for Monday night's game to be canceled before the NFL made its decision. The game was initially temporarily suspended, but the league later announced it has been officially called off for the night.
Here is some of the reaction from Patriots players on social media:
Shortly after 10 p.m., the league released a statement announcing its decision to postpone the Week 17 matchup, in which it also provided an update on Hamlin's status, saying he is in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The NFL noted Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff, as well as local paramedics.
"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills," the NFL said in its statement, saying they'll provide more information as it becomes available.