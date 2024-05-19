Patriots QB Drake Maye hangs out with Tom Brady

Drake Maye and Tom Brady spent Sunday morning together at a breakfast discussing sports and business with Jay-Z, Michael Rubin and other NFL rookies

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

It's the photo Patriots fans didn't know we needed -- the GOAT and New England's newly-drafted quarterback who many hope can be the future of the franchise.

Drake Maye and Tom Brady spent Sunday morning together at a breakfast discussing sports and business, according to a social media post from Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

During the gathering, Brady and Jay-Z shared their advice and knowledge with Maye and other NFL rookies.

"This was such an incredible opportunity for these rooks before they take their first snap," Rubin wrote on Instagram. "Big things ahead for this group -- can't wait to watch you all crush it on and off the field!"

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
https://x.com/Patriots/status/1792305638476800433

The Patriots later shared the photo of Maye and Brady to their social media accounts, quickly garnering tens of thousands of likes. Not long after, Maye posted it his Instagram Story.

After a string of unsuccessful quarterbacks who have tried to fill the void left by Brady, there's a lot riding on Maye. And who better than Brady to talk with about the pressure to live up to the expectations of New England's fanbase.

Here's hoping Maye was able to learn something from the GOAT that will translate to success on the field next season.

More on Tom Brady and Drake Maye

Tom Brady May 14

Tom Brady admits Netflix roast jokes affected his kids

Phil Perry May 16

Predicting when Drake Maye will make his Patriots debut in 2024

May 1

Will Drake Maye start for Pats in 2024? What to expect from rookie QB

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us