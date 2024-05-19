Patriots QB Drake Maye hangs out with Tom Brady

It's the photo Patriots fans didn't know we needed -- the GOAT and New England's newly-drafted quarterback who many hope can be the future of the franchise.

Drake Maye and Tom Brady spent Sunday morning together at a breakfast discussing sports and business, according to a social media post from Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

During the gathering, Brady and Jay-Z shared their advice and knowledge with Maye and other NFL rookies.

"This was such an incredible opportunity for these rooks before they take their first snap," Rubin wrote on Instagram. "Big things ahead for this group -- can't wait to watch you all crush it on and off the field!"

The Patriots later shared the photo of Maye and Brady to their social media accounts, quickly garnering tens of thousands of likes. Not long after, Maye posted it his Instagram Story.

After a string of unsuccessful quarterbacks who have tried to fill the void left by Brady, there's a lot riding on Maye. And who better than Brady to talk with about the pressure to live up to the expectations of New England's fanbase.

Here's hoping Maye was able to learn something from the GOAT that will translate to success on the field next season.