Local

Brockton

Patrol Officer, 2 People Injured After Truck Crashes Into Police SUV in Brockton

The driver will be cited for failure to stop, Brockton police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC 5 News

Three people, including a patrol officer, were injured Monday night when a man ran a stoplight and crashed his truck into a police SUV in Brockton, Massachusetts.

According to Brockton police, the officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at Montello and Lawrence streets. The cruiser's siren was on and emergency lights were flashing at the time of the collision, police said.

The officer is being treated at Brockton Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Both the truck driver and his 66-year-old passenger were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries.

The 57-year-old man who was driving will be cited for failure to stop, police said.

No other details were provided. An investigation is ongoing.

