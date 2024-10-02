2 arrested on animal cruelty and drug charges after 11 dogs seized from RI home

Two people have been arrested after 11 dogs were seized from a home in Pawtucket, Rhode Island Tuesday, WJAR-TV reports.

Police told the station that they executed a search warrant at a home on Don Court Tuesday as part of a narcotics investigation. The property was suspected involved in cocaine distribution.

When they arrived they found 11 dogs inside the home in deplorable conditions. Investigators said they also found 50 grams of cocaine, one pound of marijuana, digital scales and $5,000 in cash.

Two suspects, identified as 55-year-old Rafael Diaz and 26-year-old Jamira Jenkins, were arrested. They are each charged with manufacturing/possession with intent to deliver 1oz-1 kilo; possession with intent to deliver - schedule I/II (cocaine); possession with intent to deliver - schedule I/II (marijuana); maintaining a common nuisance; distribution/manufacturing of a controlled substance in or near a school; conspiracy, and 11 counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals.

They are expected to be arraigned Wednesday.