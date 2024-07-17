Rhode Island

18-year-old man from RI shot to death, police say

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Pawtucket Police Department at 401-727-9100

An 18-year-old man from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was shot to death on Wednesday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of School and Rosewood streets, Pawtucket police said.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The victim's name has yet to be released.

Details surrounding the shooting wasn't made available.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Pawtucket Police Department at 401-727-9100.

