Pawtucket to Close City Hall to Public Amid Rhode Island's Effort to Stop COVID Surge

Pawtucket will close City Hall to the public beginning Monday, part of Rhode Island's statewide effort to stop a surge in coronavirus cases.

Mayor Donald Grebien said that the two-week closure will protect city workers and residents alike, and that much municipal business can be handled online or over the phone.

He said the decision to close City Hall came after Gov. Gina Raimondo called for a two-week pause in reopening plans as case numbers increase around the country.

The "two-week pause'' starts Monday and runs until Dec. 13. It will require businesses including theaters and indoor sports facilities to close, and reduces capacity at restaurants and houses of worship.

The state has set aside $100 million to help affected businesses and employees.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new confirmed cases in Rhode Island has risen over the past two weeks from 735 on Nov. 13 to 850 on Nov. 27, according to The COVID Tracking Project. .