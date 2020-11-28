Local

Pawtucket to Close City Hall to Public Amid Rhode Island's Effort to Stop COVID Surge

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said the decision to close City Hall came after Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo called for a two-week pause in reopening plans.

Pawtucket will close City Hall to the public beginning Monday, part of Rhode Island's statewide effort to stop a surge in coronavirus cases.

Mayor Donald Grebien said that the two-week closure will protect city workers and residents alike, and that much municipal business can be handled online or over the phone.

He said the decision to close City Hall came after Gov. Gina Raimondo called for a two-week pause in reopening plans as case numbers increase around the country.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new confirmed cases in Rhode Island has risen over the past two weeks from 735 on Nov. 13 to 850 on Nov. 27, according to The COVID Tracking Project. .

