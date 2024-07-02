3 sent to hospitals after explosion and fire badly damage RV in Peabody

An explosion was reported as a fire ripped through an RV Tuesday in Peabody, Massachusetts, sending three people to hospitals.

Video shared with NBC10 Boston showed flames erupting from a vehicle, and footage from Walker Road showed firefighters surrounding an RV that was nearly completely gutted by fire.

Peabody Fire Chief Jay Dowling said Tuesday afternoon that firefighters responded to multiple calls reporting an RV explosion.

Crews arrived to find the RV fully involved, with a concern that the fire could spread to nearby houses.

Dowling said two victims were airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, while a third was brought to Lahey Hospital in Burlington.

He did not give any information on the victims' conditions.

Viewer video Flames are seen in a fire burning in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

NBC10 Boston A charred RV in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.