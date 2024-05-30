Peabody

SWAT assists in arresting 2 more youths over Peabody shootout, police say

Peabody police said a SWAT team was part of the operation that led to the arrest of the children

By Asher Klein and Michael Rosenfield

NBC10 Boston

Two more youths have been arrested in a shootout that erupted in a residential part of Peabody, Massachusetts, last week, police say.

No one was hurt in the exchange of gunfire on Littles Lane on the evening of Tuesday, May 21, police have said. A 15-year-old was previously arrested.

The new arrests were announced Thursday. Peabody police said a SWAT team was part of the operation that led to the arrest of the children; details about the arrests, including when and where they were took place, were available.

The two youths were due to be arraigned in Salem Juvenile Court on six counts of assault to murder, five counts of assault to murder with a firearm, one count of destruction of property and two counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, according to police.

Bullets flew through a North Shore neighborhood Tuesday, and a teenager has been arrested.

Resident Susan Powers previously told NBC10 Boston her granddaughter's boyfriend was sitting in his car when a bullet shattered its back window during the shootout.

"Luckily, he ducked when he did," Powers said. "He could have been next."

