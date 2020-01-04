Local
Iran

Peace Protests Planned Across Mass. After U.S. Airstrike Against Iran

Protests are planned in Walpole, Boston, Arlington, Andover, and Northampton, Massachusetts on Saturday.

By Lara Salahi

Sabah Arar/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters are expected to gather in at least five cities in Massachusetts Saturday to voice opposition to war with Iran.

The protests come after Iran has vowed retaliation for the United States' targeted killing of its top general Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds force, was killed in an airstrike early Friday near the Iraq's international airport in Baghdad.

Security experts say Iran's retaliation could come in the form of a cyber attacks on businesses and government agencies.

Peace groups including Massachusetts Peace Action and Answer Coalition Boston are among those organizing the demonstrations. The groups have criticized President Donald Trump's decision to authorize the killing of Soleimani and are calling for Congress to bring deployed troops home.

The anti-war rallies are planned in Walpole, Boston, Arlington, Andover and Northampton beginning as early as 9a.m.

