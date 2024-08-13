Cape Cod

Peacock reported missing on Cape Cod

Animal control officers in Harwich, Massachusetts, are asking people to call them if they spot a missing peacock

Authorities on Cape Cod are trying to reunite a missing peacock with his owner.

Animal control officers in Harwich, Massachusetts, said Tuesday that the bird was chased off its property in the North Westgate Road area on Sunday.

"He is nervous around people, so PLEASE DO NOT CHASE HIM or ATTEMPT TO CATCH HIM!!" Harwich Animal Control said in a Facebook post.

The peacock was last spotted near the intersection of North Westgate Road and Cahoon Lane.

Anyone who spots the peacock is asked to call 508-430-7541.

The animal control office noted that a second "free roaming peacock" is known to live in the area, but only one is missing.

