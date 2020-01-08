Local
Peculiar Pie: Maine Restaurant’s Fried Pickle Pizza Goes Viral

The now-famous pie comes with ranch dressing, cheese and, of course, a generous serving of fried pickles

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Ham and pineapple, move over — there's a new pizza topping for foodies to debate.

Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish, Maine has gained national attention after posting a picture of its signature fried pickle pizza.

Yes, you read that correctly. The now-famous pie comes with ranch dressing instead of marinara sauce, cheese and, of course, a generous serving of fried pickles, according to News Center Maine.

One of the restaurant’s owners, Chris Anastasiadis, posted a photo of the pizza on Facebook and was shocked when it began to reach thousands of people just hours later.

The massive response shocked the owners, who eventually took the post down. The pizza remains available for sale, however.

