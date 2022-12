A pedestrian was flown to a Boston-area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

Police responded to the crash on Main Street shortly after 5 p.m. The pedestrian was suffering from serious injuries.

A medical helicopter took the victim to a trauma center in the Boston area.

The driver remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.