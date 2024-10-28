Assistant fire chief dies after being hit by car on Route 6 in Newtown, Conn.

The assistant fire chief of a volunteer fire department in Newtown has died after a crash on Route 6 Monday night, authorities said.

The police department said Route 6, also known as Church Hill Road, was closed for several hours after a crash that happened at 6:15 p.m.

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries, and they were later pronounced dead, according to police.

Newtown First Selectman Jeffrey Capeci confirmed to NBC Connecticut that Assistant Fire Chief Peter "Pete" Blomberg was the pedestrian killed.

Botsford Fire Rescue wrote on Facebook, "We ask for your thoughts and prayers and appreciate the outpouring of support thus far. We offer both our sincerest condolences and gratitude to the Blomberg family in this tragic time."

Officers determined that a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Church Hill Road when it struck Blomberg, who was crossing the road.

Police have not officially released the pedestrian's identity.

The road was closed for several hours Monday night. It reopened at 10:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chelsea Harold at 203-426-5841.