Pedestrian Critically Injured After Being Struck By Car in Nashua

A pedestrian was critically injured Saturday when she was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Nashua police responded to 28 Charron Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m. for a reported motor vehicle accident in which a pedestrian had been struck.

The victim, identified only as a 78-year-old woman, was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition Saturday night, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that was involved was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. The driver's name was not provided by officials.

People were asked to avoid the area of Charron Avenue following the crash and traffic was diverted while authorities were on scene.

Investigators say it does not appear that drugs or alcohol contributed to this crash. The cause remains under investigation.

The Nashua Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them at 603-594-3500, or their crime line at 603-589-1665.