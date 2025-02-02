Pedestrian critically injured in Boston crash

A person was critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle at the edge of Boston's Beacon Hill neighborhood early Sunday.

Boston police said the person was hit near the intersection of Cambridge and Grove streets around 1:50 a.m. Brewster Ambulance EMTs witnessed the crash and immediately transported the victim to Mass General Hospital.

The victim was critically injured. The Homicide Detectives and the Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team were called in to investigate.

More details were not immediately available.