Pedestrian Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash; Police Searching for Vehicle

A pedestrian was critically injured Monday night in a hit-and-run crash in Somerville, Massachusetts, and the search is on for the vehicle involved, state police said.

State police received a call around 8:50 p.m. for a hit-and-run on McGrath Highway, which is Route 28 at the intersection with Broadway, in Somerville.

One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim was coming from the nearby Stop and Shop with bags when he was hit. An eyewitness says the impact of the crash was so bad that the victim's shoes were knocked off his feet. That eyewitness tells NBC10 Boston that the victim was breathing but not saying anything.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene after striking the pedestrian. Investigators are now searching for a white van with front end damage.

Investigators were still on scene interviewing witnesses as of 10:20 p.m.

Two left lanes of Route 28 northbound were closed following the crash to facilitate the investigation, which included an accident reconstruction team responding to the scene.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.

An investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to call the Medford barracks at 781-396-0100.