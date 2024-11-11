Bristol

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Bristol, Conn.

NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Bristol on Sunday night.

Police said the person was hit at the intersection of Barnes Highway and Lincoln Avenue around 6 p.m.

According to police, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The driver involved in the collision stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the serious traffic accident reconstruction team at (860) 584-3038.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us