Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle near Coventry Animal Hospital

The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Michael Danielson, of Coventry.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle late Saturday night in Coventry, Rhode Island.

Coventry police say they responded around 9:35 p.m. to the area of 2091 Nooseneck Hill Rd. for a report of a pedestrian crash and found a dead man on the side of the road near the Coventry Animal Hospital.

The victim has since been identified as 63-year-old Michael Danielson, of Coventry.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. It's unclear if charges will be filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

