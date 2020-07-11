Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Highway Near Cape Cod, State Police Say

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on a highway near Cape Cod, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, state troopers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Route 25 eastbound in Wareham, in the area of Exit 2.

Upon arrival, police found a 58-year-old woman, from Sandwich, suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to Toby Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

State police say the pedestrian, identified Saturday as Lisa Sullivan, was struck by a Toyota Prius, which was being driven by a 36-year-old Pocasset woman. The driver, who police have not named, remained on scene, according to police. No charges have been filed at this time.

Two lanes on Route 25 were closed following the crash for more than two hours, opening back up around 11:30 p.m.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Wareham Police Department, the Wareham Fire Department and Wareham Emergency Medical Services.

State police are investigating the crash, including why Sullivan was in the roadway.