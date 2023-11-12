Pedestrian fatally struck on I-95 in Canton

Police have not identified the person who died

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Massachusetts State Police Cruiser Close Up
NBC10 Boston

A person died Sunday after they were hit by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Canton, Massachusetts.

State police say troopers responded shortly before noon to I-95 at Interstate 93, Exit 26, and found a pedestrian had been fatally struck by a tractor-trailer.

State police and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation were on scene.

Other information has not been released at this time.

