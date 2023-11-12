Pedestrian fatally struck on I-95 in Canton

A person died Sunday after they were hit by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Canton, Massachusetts.
State police say troopers responded shortly before noon to I-95 at Interstate 93, Exit 26, and found a pedestrian had been fatally struck by a tractor-trailer.
State police and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation were on scene.
Other information has not been released at this time.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.