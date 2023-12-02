Rhode Island

Pedestrian fatally struck on I-95 north in Pawtucket

Rhode Island State Police have not released the man's name

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, police say.

Officials tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that police received a call around 7 p.m. for a person walking on I-95 north, and then received calls for a pedestrian struck in Pawtucket near Exit 41A.

Rhode Island State Police responded and found a 79-year-old with grave injuries. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died, WJAR reported. His name has not been released.

Officials have not said why the man was walking on the highway. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandPawtucket
