Pedestrian Hit and Injured in Worcester

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Police say a 51-year-old man was hit by a Subaru Forester on Pleasant Street. He was treated at the scene before being taken to an area hospital.

The driver was also taken to a hospital with injuries, police said.

Authorities believe the driver went up onto the sidewalk and hit the man before hitting a fire hydrant and a parked car.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.