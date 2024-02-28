Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Boston, police say

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Boston early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash occurred just after 4:30 a.m. at Hampden Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard, Boston police said, causing the area to shut down.

Traffic Advisory: Due to a fatal crash at Hampden St and Melnea Cass Blvd, traffic is shut down in both directions on Mass and Cass and Hampden and Albany. We urged motorists to seek an alternate route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 28, 2024

Drivers were asked to seek alternative routes.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further information was released.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.