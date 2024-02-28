Boston

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Boston, police say

That area is shut down, police said, and drivers are being asked to seek alternative route.

NBC10 Boston

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Boston early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash occurred just after 4:30 a.m. at Hampden Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard, Boston police said, causing the area to shut down.

Drivers were asked to seek alternative routes.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further information was released.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us