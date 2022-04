A person was taken to the hospital with a head injury after they were hit by a car as they as crossing the street in Falmouth, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Falmouth police said the victim was crossing at the intersection of Gifford and Main streets around 1:56 p.m. when they were hit by a car turning left onto Gifford. That person was taken to the hospital and their condition was not immediately clear.

The crash is under investigation. More details were not immediately available.