Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Brighton

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, police said.

According to Boston police, the incident occurred around 7:01 p.m. on N Beacon Street at Market Street.

Police did not provide an update on the person's condition but said full notifications had been made and homicide detectives were called to the scene.

There was also no information released on the driver involved.

An investigation is ongoing.