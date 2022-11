A person was hit by a vehicle Monday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

The driver stayed at the scene. Police did not say whether that person would face charges.

