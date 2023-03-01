Pedestrian Hurt During Crash on Mass. South Coast

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the South Coast of Massachusetts Tuesday night, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.
The crash happened before 6:30 p.m. on Sconticut Neck Road in Fairhaven.
The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police told WJAR, while the person hit was taken to a nearby hospital. It remained unclear how badly the pedestrian was injured.
The Fairhaven Police Department and Massachusetts State Police stayed on scene for accident reconstruction.
