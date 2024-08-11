Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Worcester

Worcester police say the incident happened around 12:26 a.m. Sunday on Greenwood Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

File photo of a Worcester Police cruiser
NECN

A woman was critically injured overnight after she was struck by a vehicle in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Worcester police say they were called around 12:26 a.m. Sunday for a pedestrian hit on Greenwood Street.

Responding officers found a Worcester woman with serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she is in critical condition, police said.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Charges have not been filed at this time.

