A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Saturday night.

Boston police say officers responded around 6:56 p.m. to the area of 733 Centre Street for a reported hit-and-run.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

There were no details on the car involved. No arrests have been made, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.