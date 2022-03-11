Local

Boston

Pedestrian Injured in Roxbury Hit-and-Run After Fight, Boston Police Say

Boston Police responding to a fight behind a restaurant found a person had been hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Tremont Street and Hammond Street

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle after a fight in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, and the driver fled the scene, police said Friday night.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Tremont Street and Hammond Street. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said they were initially dispatched to the scene of a fight behind a restaurant.

Investigators are working to determine whether the driver was involved in the fight, police said.

The driver, who is believed to have fled toward Brighton, is still being sought.

No further information was immediately available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsRoxburyhit-and-run
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us