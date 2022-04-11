Pedestrian Struck By Truck, Killed in Front of Leominster Walmart

A pedestrian died Monday night after being hit by a pick-up truck in front of a Walmart in Leominster, Massachusetts, officials announced.

Police responded to the pedestrian crash in front of the Jungle Road store around 7:30 p.m., the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, the DA's office said, though there were no details on the driver's injuries or condition.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or the driver.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing by the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council accident reconstruction, Leominster police, and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester district attorney's office.

No other information was immediately available.