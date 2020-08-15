A man was fatally struck Saturday afternoon by a vehicle traveling near a beach in Quincy, Massachusetts State Police said.

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old man from Canton, was struck by a Mercedes-Benz GLC on Quincy Shore Drive just after 11:20 a.m., police said.

Bystander nurses and lifeguards from the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation administered emergency medical aid to the victim on scene before he was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the Mercedes operator, a 75-year-old man from Newton, remained at the scene. No charges have been filed as of this time.

A preliminary investigation shows the Mercedes was traveling on Quincy Shore Drive in the left travel lane, heading north. Simultaneously, a pedestrian was crossing Quincy Shore Drive in the crosswalk. Police say the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle in the left lane.

State police say the signals at the crosswalk will be a part of their investigation. Speed was not a factor in the crash, they say.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

The investigation into the facts and circumstances of the fatal crash remains ongoing.