Police identify pedestrian struck and killed by train in Portland, Maine

A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed by a train in Portland, Maine, on Tuesday night, according to police.

The Portland Police Department shared in a social media post that officers were dispatched to Morrills Corner, a neighborhood in Portland, at 8:13 p.m. to attend to a pedestrian who has since died.

Police identified the person who was killed as 34-year-old Brett Staples, of Portland.

NBC affiliate News Center Maine reported that the train involved was an Amtrak Maine train 687, traveling from Boston to Brunswick, according to a spokesperson from Amtrak. Approximately 26 passengers were on board, and no injuries were reported among passengers or crew members.

The spokesperson for Amtrak shared that an individual had been "trespassing" on the tracks when they were struck.

Portland police and Amtrak Railroad Police are investigating, and no charges have been filed.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call Portland police at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.