Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Worcester, police say

A pedestrian was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Worcester, Massachusetts, Tuesday, according to police.

The incident happened around 5:44 p.m. on Park Avenue and Pleasant Street, Worcester police said, where officers found a 54-year-old man with serious head injuries.

The man, whose name wasn't released, was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Ram remained on scene, police said. It's unclear if they face any charges.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.