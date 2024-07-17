Worcester

Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Worcester, police say

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

A pedestrian was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Worcester, Massachusetts, Tuesday, according to police.

The incident happened around 5:44 p.m. on Park Avenue and Pleasant Street, Worcester police said, where officers found a 54-year-old man with serious head injuries.

The man, whose name wasn't released, was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Ram remained on scene, police said. It's unclear if they face any charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

