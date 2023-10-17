Maine

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Bangor

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Bangor Police Department

By Anthony Vega

Police in Bangor, Maine, are seen on Broadway after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.
News Center Maine

A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being hit by a car Tuesday morning in Bangor, Maine, according to authorities.

Officers responded to Broadway at about 6 a.m. for a report of a person being struck by a car. When they arrived, police found the pedestrian seriously injured.

Police said Broadway was closed for some time while they investigated the incident.

Anyone who may have been in the area of McDonald's on Broadway at the time of the crash should contact the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 207-942-7382, ext. 3.

