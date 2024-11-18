Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in Randolph

A 56-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Sunday night.

The Nortolk District Attorney's Office said the man was pronounced dead at Milton Hospital after being hit by a vehicle on North Main Street in the area of Gordon Street around 10:30 p.m. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The driver of the vehicle, Toyota 4Runner SUV, remained at the scene.

The Massacusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section responded to the scene. They are assisting the district attorney's office and Randolph polie with the ongoing investigation into the cause of the cras.

No charges have been filed at this time, the district attorney's office said.