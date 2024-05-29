Pedestrian struck by car in Leominster

A pedestrian was injured in a crash in Leominster, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning.

Leominster police say they responded to Graham Street shortly before 9 a.m. after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Police were still on scene an hour later, with red and yellow police tape sectioning off a good portion of the road where a silver sedan was parked.

There was no immediate word on the pedestrian's injuries, or the driver involved. NBC10 Boston has reached out for more information.

An investigation is active and ongoing.