Pedestrian struck by car in Leominster

Leominster police had no immediate word on the pedestrian's injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A pedestrian was injured in a crash in Leominster, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning.

Leominster police say they responded to Graham Street shortly before 9 a.m. after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Police were still on scene an hour later, with red and yellow police tape sectioning off a good portion of the road where a silver sedan was parked.

There was no immediate word on the pedestrian's injuries, or the driver involved. NBC10 Boston has reached out for more information.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us