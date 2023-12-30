Pedestrian struck by minivan in Somerset

A pedestrian was injured Saturday evening when a minivan hit her in Somerset, Massachusetts, closing two roads for hours.

Somerset police say they responded to 1176 County St. around 5:01 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the 50-year-old Somerset woman was crossing County Street when she was struck by a Dodge Caravan. She was treated at the scene and then taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The 84-year-old driver, from Fall River, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. He was not injured.

Washington Avenue and Doris Avenue were closed to accommodate the on-scene investigation. They were reopened just after 8 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Somerset Police Department.