Boston

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Boston

The crash was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. by MassDOT

By Marc Fortier

Boston Police Car
necn

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Boston on Tuesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

MassDOT said in a social media post shortly after 10:30 a.m. that the crash occurred on Frontage Road northbound at West Fourth Street. The ramp to Albany Street is closed, MassDOT said. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

