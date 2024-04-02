Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Boston

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Boston on Tuesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

MassDOT said in a social media post shortly after 10:30 a.m. that the crash occurred on Frontage Road northbound at West Fourth Street. The ramp to Albany Street is closed, MassDOT said. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

Crash with pedestrian in #Boston on Frontage Rd-NB at West Fourth Street, Pedestrian struck. The ramp to Albany Street is closed. Seek alternate route in the area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 2, 2024

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.