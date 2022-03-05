Local

Dracut Police

Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle in Dracut

Dracut police asked drivers to avoid the Lakeview Avenue area near the Lo Kai Restaurant

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in Dracut, Massachusetts, prompting police to ask drivers to avoid the area.

Around 7:30 p.m., Dracut police said they were on scene for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Lakeview Avenue in the area of the Lo Kai Restaurant.

"Please avoid this area if possible," police said on Twitter. "Follow the roads not blocked off by yellow tape."

There was no immediate word on any potential injuries the victim may have suffered. Further information was not provided Saturday night.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Dracut PoliceMassachusettspedestrian crashDracut
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us