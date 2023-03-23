Local

Hyde Park

Pedestrian Struck in Boston's Hyde Park Neighborhood

Police investigate pedestrian crash in Hyde Park
NBC10 Boston

A pedestrian was hit late Wednesday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston, according to the city's police department.

The incident happened before 11 p.m., near the corner of Hyde Park Avenue and Westminster Street.

The area was taped off, and police were seen investigating. A car with a smashed up windshield was also seen in the area.

The severity of the pedestrian's injuries was not specified by authorities.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Hyde Park News

Hyde Park Mar 1

Boston Police Seek Man After Robberies at Hyde Park Convenience Stores

Hyde Park Jan 27

Fire Breaks Out in Hyde Park, Sending Smoke Into the Sky

This article tagged under:

Hyde Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us