Pedestrian Struck in Hit and Run in East Boston

An investigation is underway following a report of a hit and run in East Boston late Thursday.

Boston EMS responded to a scene at 19 Bennington St. just shy of midnight, where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to first responders.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, EMS officials said. Their identity and condition aren't known at this time.

A friend of the victim, Billy Travalgia, said that he works with him as a delivery driver for a cab service.

"He's bad," Travalgia said. "I talked to a cop when I first hot here, he said he was pretty messed up. I guess the people just took off, I don't really know."

Travalgia said he'd called into work to cover for his friend on the early shift Friday morning.