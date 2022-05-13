Local

east boston

Pedestrian Struck in Hit and Run in East Boston

The incident occurred just before midnight in the area of 19 Bennington St. in East Boston.

By Kirsten Glavin and Jake Levin

An investigation is underway following a report of a hit and run in East Boston late Thursday.

Boston EMS responded to a scene at 19 Bennington St. just shy of midnight, where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to first responders.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, EMS officials said. Their identity and condition aren't known at this time.

A friend of the victim, Billy Travalgia, said that he works with him as a delivery driver for a cab service.

"He's bad," Travalgia said. "I talked to a cop when I first hot here, he said he was pretty messed up. I guess the people just took off, I don't really know."

Travalgia said he'd called into work to cover for his friend on the early shift Friday morning.

