Pedestrian Struck in Raynham

The woman is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries

By Nathalie Sczublewski

File photo of police lights
Getty Images

A woman is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Raynham, Massachusetts. 

Raynham Police and Fire received the call a little after 9 p.m. The incident happened in the area of Route 138 in front of the Extra Space Storage. 

The victim, a 28-year-old woman from Raynham, was struck by a Honda Civic that was operated by a 19-year-old woman. 

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital for serious injuries, but non-life threatening. The driver was not injured. 

The incident is being investigated by police. 

