Pedestrian Struck in Tewksbury in Alleged OUI Case

A woman was struck on the side of the road by a car in Tewksbury, Massachusetts on Monday by a juvenile driver accused of operating under the influence.

The incident occurred around 2:24 p.m. on Regina S. Drive in Tewksbury, when the car operating by the juvenile left its lane of travel, crossed over the road and struck the woman, according to Tewksbury Police.

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested the driver, who is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, operating to endanger and OUI drugs (marijuana) -- serious bodily injury.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where remained Tuesday in stable condition, authorities said.